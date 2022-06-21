No Variant Available

Renault Kiger has a sporty SUV character from the outside and a cabin that is relatively upmarket even if the quality of some of the materials isn't best in class. Headroom is great and while the flat floorbed would accommodate three adults on the rear seat, knee room and leg room is just about adequate. The option with the manual gearbox isn't very spirited but the CVT is a delight.