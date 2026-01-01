|Engine
|1498 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Astor Sharp Pro Petrol 1.5L Automatic (CVT) Dual Tone Ivory, equipped with a VTi-TECH 1.5 and Automatic (CVT), is listed at ₹16.84 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Astor offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Astor Sharp Pro Petrol 1.5L Automatic (CVT) Dual Tone Ivory is available in 7 colour options: Green With Black Roof, Havana Grey, Candy White With Black Roof, Starry Black, Aurora Silver, Candy White, Glaze Red.
The Astor Sharp Pro Petrol 1.5L Automatic (CVT) Dual Tone Ivory is powered by a 1498 cc engine mated to a Automatic (CVT). This unit makes 108 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 144 Nm @ 4400 rpm of torque.
In the Astor's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 19.19 Lakhs or the Honda Elevate priced between ₹11.6 Lakhs - 16.67 Lakhs.
The Astor Sharp Pro Petrol 1.5L Automatic (CVT) Dual Tone Ivory has Remote AC: On / Off via App, Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Power Windows, Headlight Height Adjuster, Car Light Flashing & Honking via App, Over The Air (OTA) Updates and Remote Engine Start/Stop.