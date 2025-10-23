In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Jimny and MG Astor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Jimny Price starts at Rs. 12.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta MT, MG Astor Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sprint. Jimny: 1462 cc engine, 16.39 to 16.94 kmpl mileage. Astor: 1498 cc engine, 14.82 to 15.43 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Jimny vs Astor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jimny
|Astor
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|MG
|Price
|₹ 12.31 Lakhs
|₹ 9.79 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.39 to 16.94 kmpl
|14.82 to 15.43 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1462 cc
|1498 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4