In 2026 when choosing between the Honda Elevate and MG Astor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Elevate Price starts at Rs. 11.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV MT, MG Astor Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sprint. Elevate: 1498 cc engine, 15.31 to 16.92 kmpl mileage. Astor: 1498 cc engine, 14.82 to 15.43 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Elevate vs Astor Comparison