MG introduces limited period discounts on Hector and Astor, prices start at 9.99 lakh

To celebrate six years of operations in the country, JSW MG Motor has launched special anniversary prices for some variants of the Hector and Astor SUVs. Limited-period price cuts, along with additional financial convenience like 100 per cent on-road funding and EMI holiday choices, are being offered by the company to draw in new customers during the festive period.

The MG Hector Sharp Pro MT, one of the higher-end variants of the petrol lineup, is now available at an effective ex-showroom price of ₹ 19.59 lakh.

MG Hector: Discounts

Among the notable price cuts, the MG Hector Sharp Pro MT, one of the higher-end variants of the petrol lineup, is now available at an effective ex-showroom price of ₹19.59 lakh. Diesel and CVT variants continue to be priced higher. Across the Hector lineup—including the standard, 6-seater, and 7-seater Hector Plus models—several trims appear to benefit from anniversary price positioning.

Although the company has not specified how long these discounts will last, it has clarified that prices are valid for a limited time only and may vary based on variant and availability.

MG Astor: Discounts

Apart from the Hector, MG is also launching a lower starting price on the Astor, its sub-compact SUV offering. The base Astor Sprint trim now begins at ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), undercutting quite a few rivals in the segment. This launch pricing seems to be a part of a bigger strategy to generate interest in the Astor lineup during the brand's anniversary phase.

More specification Astor models, such as ADAS models, ventilated seats, and the i-SMART 2.0 connected car package, are more expensive and do not seem to be included in the special offer.

JSW MG Motor India: Financial flexibility and discounts

MG has also stated financing advantages, such as 100 per cent on-road price funding and the ability to take EMI holidays, at the discretion of associated financial institutions. These schemes are likely intended to lower the upfront ownership barrier during a time of celebration for the brand.

JSW MG Motor India: Six year milestone in India

Launched in India in 2019, MG has completed six years of operations, and both the Hector and Astor have become key models in its lineup. As part of its sixth anniversary, MG Motor seems to be using this pricing initiative to retain its competitiveness in an increasingly price-sensitive SUV market.

