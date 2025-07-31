MG Astor sees price hike across variants, now starts at 11.48 lakh. Check details

HT Auto
Every variant of the MG Astor has become slightly more expensive, although the extent of the hike varies. The entry-level Sprint MT is now priced at ₹11.48 lakh, which is ₹18,000 higher than before.

The 2025 MG Astor has seen a price hike of up to ₹19,000
MG Astor prices have been hiked by up to ₹19,000 across the range. After this update, the Astor costs between ₹11.48 lakh and ₹17.63 lakh (ex-showroom). This price update comes a few months after the SUV received its model-year refresh, which saw the discontinuation of the turbo-petrol engine. The Astor is now available solely with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine across manual and CVT transmission options.

MG Astor: New prices

Every variant of the MG Astor has become slightly more expensive, although the extent of the hike varies. The entry-level Sprint MT is now priced at ₹11.48 lakh, which is ₹18,000 higher than before. The Shine MT variant has also witnessed the highest ₹19,000 increase and its price now stands at ₹12.67 lakh. The Select MT is now at ₹14 lakh, up ₹18,000, while the Sharp Pro MT is pricier by ₹13,000 and now costs ₹15.34 lakh.

Coming to automatic trims, the Select CVT now costs ₹15 lakh with a ₹15,000 hike. Likewise, the Sharp Pro CVT has increased by ₹15,000 and is available at ₹16.64 lakh. The top-spec Savvy Pro CVT now costs ₹17.63 lakh, following a ₹17,000 hike.

Also Read : 2025 MG Astor: Shine and Select variants now get more features. Check what all has changed

MG Astor: Rivals

The MG Astor continues to compete in the highly contested compact SUV segment, where it goes head-to-head with rivals such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq, and Volkswagen Taigun.

MG Astor: Features

Even with the price revision, MG has not touched the Astor's trim levels or list of equipment. The SUV continues to offer a rich set of features, including a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system paired with analogue dials and a 7-inch digital driver’s display. The cabin is equipped with ventilated front seats, with the driver’s seat offering six-way power adjustment.

The Astor also supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and includes convenience features such as a wireless phone charger, a digital key, a panoramic sunroof, auto air-conditioning with rear AC vents, an auto-dimming inside rearview mirror (IRVM), and an air purifier. The 6-speaker audio system completes the in-vehicle entertainment experience.

When it comes to safety, the Astor is still among the best-serviced in its class. It offers up to six airbags, along with an anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brake-force distribution (EBD). Electronic stability control (ESC), traction control, and both hill-hold and hill-descent control continue to be part of the standard safety suite.

Other notable safety features include a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), all-four-wheel disc brakes, rain-sensing wipers, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and an electronic parking brake with auto hold. Additionally, the Astor continues to offer an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), making it a strong contender for buyers prioritising safety and technology.

Also watch: MG M9 EV first drive review: Luxury made sustainable

MG Astor: Specs

Earlier this year, MG phased out the turbo-petrol variant of the Astor as part of its MY2025 update. The SUV is now offered exclusively with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. This engine produces 108 bhp maximum power and 144 Nm of torque. It is available with a 5-speed manual or an 8-step CVT (continuously variable transmission), depending on the model variant. Although this shift makes the powertrain offerings simpler, it also restricts performance-oriented variations for enthusiasts who may have wanted the discontinued turbo version.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 31 Jul 2025, 10:15 am IST
TAGS: buyer guide mg motor india mg astor

