MG Astor sees price hike across variants, now starts at ₹11.48 lakh. Check details
Every variant of the MG Astor has become slightly more expensive, although the extent of the hike varies. The entry-level Sprint MT is now priced at ₹11.48 lakh, which is ₹18,000 higher than before.
MG Astor prices have been hiked by up to ₹19,000 across the range. After this update, the Astor costs between ₹11.48 lakh and ₹17.63 lakh (ex-showroom). This price update comes a few months after the SUV received its model-year refresh, which saw the discontinuation of the turbo-petrol engine. The Astor is now available solely with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine across manual and CVT transmission options.
MG Astor: New prices
Every variant of the MG Astor has become slightly more expensive, although the extent of the hike varies. The entry-level Sprint MT is now priced at ₹11.48 lakh, which is ₹18,000 higher than before. The Shine MT variant has also witnessed the highest ₹19,000 increase and its price now stands at ₹12.67 lakh. The Select MT is now at ₹14 lakh, up ₹18,000, while the Sharp Pro MT is pricier by ₹13,000 and now costs ₹15.34 lakh.
Coming to automatic trims, the Select CVT now costs ₹15 lakh with a ₹15,000 hike. Likewise, the Sharp Pro CVT has increased by ₹15,000 and is available at ₹16.64 lakh. The top-spec Savvy Pro CVT now costs ₹17.63 lakh, following a ₹17,000 hike.
MG Astor: Rivals
The MG Astor continues to compete in the highly contested compact SUV segment, where it goes head-to-head with rivals such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq, and Volkswagen Taigun.
MG Astor: Features
Even with the price revision, MG has not touched the Astor's trim levels or list of equipment. The SUV continues to offer a rich set of features, including a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system paired with analogue dials and a 7-inch digital driver’s display. The cabin is equipped with ventilated front seats, with the driver’s seat offering six-way power adjustment.
The Astor also supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and includes convenience features such as a wireless phone charger, a digital key, a panoramic sunroof, auto air-conditioning with rear AC vents, an auto-dimming inside rearview mirror (IRVM), and an air purifier. The 6-speaker audio system completes the in-vehicle entertainment experience.
When it comes to safety, the Astor is still among the best-serviced in its class. It offers up to six airbags, along with an anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brake-force distribution (EBD). Electronic stability control (ESC), traction control, and both hill-hold and hill-descent control continue to be part of the standard safety suite.
Other notable safety features include a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), all-four-wheel disc brakes, rain-sensing wipers, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and an electronic parking brake with auto hold. Additionally, the Astor continues to offer an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), making it a strong contender for buyers prioritising safety and technology.
MG Astor: Specs
Earlier this year, MG phased out the turbo-petrol variant of the Astor as part of its MY2025 update. The SUV is now offered exclusively with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. This engine produces 108 bhp maximum power and 144 Nm of torque. It is available with a 5-speed manual or an 8-step CVT (continuously variable transmission), depending on the model variant. Although this shift makes the powertrain offerings simpler, it also restricts performance-oriented variations for enthusiasts who may have wanted the discontinued turbo version.
