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MG Astor Savvy Pro Petrol 1.5L Automatic (CVT) Dual Tone Ivory

4.5 out of 5
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17.77 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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MG Astor Key Specs
Engine1498 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Astor specs and features

Astor Savvy Pro Petrol 1.5L Automatic (CVT) Dual Tone Ivory

Astor Savvy Pro Petrol 1.5L Automatic (CVT) Dual Tone Ivory Prices

The Astor Savvy Pro Petrol 1.5L Automatic (CVT) Dual Tone Ivory, equipped with a VTi-TECH 1.5 and Automatic (CVT), is listed at ₹17.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Astor Savvy Pro Petrol 1.5L Automatic (CVT) Dual Tone Ivory Mileage

All variants of the Astor offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Astor Savvy Pro Petrol 1.5L Automatic (CVT) Dual Tone Ivory Colours

The Astor Savvy Pro Petrol 1.5L Automatic (CVT) Dual Tone Ivory is available in 7 colour options: Green With Black Roof, Havana Grey, Candy White With Black Roof, Starry Black, Aurora Silver, Candy White, Glaze Red.

Astor Savvy Pro Petrol 1.5L Automatic (CVT) Dual Tone Ivory Engine and Transmission

The Astor Savvy Pro Petrol 1.5L Automatic (CVT) Dual Tone Ivory is powered by a 1498 cc engine mated to a Automatic (CVT). This unit makes 108 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 144 Nm @ 4400 rpm of torque.

Astor Savvy Pro Petrol 1.5L Automatic (CVT) Dual Tone Ivory vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Astor's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 19.19 Lakhs or the Honda Elevate priced between ₹11.6 Lakhs - 16.67 Lakhs.

Astor Savvy Pro Petrol 1.5L Automatic (CVT) Dual Tone Ivory Specs & Features

The Astor Savvy Pro Petrol 1.5L Automatic (CVT) Dual Tone Ivory has Check Vehicle Status via App, Cabin-Boot Access, Instantaneous Consumption, Central Locking, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rear Defogger, Follow me home headlamps, Car Light Flashing & Honking via App, Remote AC: On / Off via App and Over The Air (OTA) Updates.

MG Astor Savvy Pro Petrol 1.5L Automatic (CVT) Dual Tone Ivory Price

Astor Savvy Pro Petrol 1.5L Automatic (CVT) Dual Tone Ivory

₹17.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,50,100
RTO
1,55,010
Insurance
71,071
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,76,681
EMI@38,188/mo
Add to Compare
Close

MG Astor Savvy Pro Petrol 1.5L Automatic (CVT) Dual Tone Ivory Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
VTi-TECH 1.5
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
144 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (CVT)
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
108 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.6 metres
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R17

Capacity

Bootspace
488 L
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
48 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4323 mm
Wheelbase
2585 mm
Height
1650 mm
Width
1809 mm

Mobile Application Features

Check Vehicle Status via App
Yes
Car Light Flashing & Honking via App
Yes
Remote AC: On / Off via App
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Engine Start/Stop
Yes
Emergency Call Button
Yes
Geo-fence
Yes
Anti Theft Immobilisation
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock via App
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Air Purifier
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Yes
Rear AC
Yes

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
2 Trips (Electronic)
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Rear row

Seat Adjustment
Yes

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
Silver
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Yes
One Touch -Down
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch - Up
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Cabin Lamps
Front & Rear
Fog Lights
Halogen
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
(Phone Calls & Audio Streaming)
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
10.1 inch
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch Screen
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain , Driver Side , Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
ADAS
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable
Seat Upholstery
Yes
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable + 2 way manually adjustable
Split Rear Seat
60:40
Ventilated Seats
Front Only
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Head-rests
Yes
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
Yes
MG Astor Savvy Pro Petrol 1.5L Automatic (CVT) Dual Tone Ivory EMI
EMI34,369 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
15,99,012
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
15,99,012
Interest Amount
4,63,128
Payable Amount
20,62,140

MG Astor other Variants

Astor Sprint

₹10.96 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,79,100
RTO
68,537
Insurance
48,065
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,96,202
EMI@23,562/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
Close

Astor Shine

₹13.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,34,100
RTO
1,13,410
Insurance
52,965
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,00,975
EMI@27,963/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Astor Select

₹14.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,40,100
RTO
1,24,010
Insurance
56,290
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,20,900
EMI@30,541/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Astor Sharp Pro

₹15.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,37,100
RTO
1,33,710
Insurance
59,355
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,30,665
EMI@32,900/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Astor Select CVT

₹15.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,56,100
RTO
1,35,610
Insurance
59,975
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,52,185
EMI@33,363/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Astor Sharp Pro CVT

₹16.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,52,100
RTO
1,45,210
Insurance
62,990
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,60,800
EMI@35,697/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Astor Sharp Pro Petrol 1.5L Automatic (CVT) Dual Tone Ivory

₹16.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,72,100
RTO
1,47,210
Insurance
63,690
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,83,500
EMI@36,185/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Astor Savvy Pro CVT

₹17.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,30,100
RTO
1,53,010
Insurance
65,445
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,49,055
EMI@37,594/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Astor Savvy Pro Sangria CVT

₹17.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,30,100
RTO
1,53,010
Insurance
65,445
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,49,055
EMI@37,594/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Astor Savvy Pro Petrol 1.5L Automatic (CVT) Dual Tone Sangria

₹17.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,50,100
RTO
1,55,010
Insurance
71,071
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,76,681
EMI@38,188/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

MG Astor Alternatives

MG Hector

MG Hector

11.99 - 19.19 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
AstorvsHector
Honda Elevate

Honda Elevate

11.6 - 16.67 Lakhs
+2
Check OffersCheck Offers
AstorvsElevate
Kia Syros

Kia Syros

8.4 - 15.8 Lakhs
+2
Check OffersCheck Offers
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Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

9.99 - 17.7 Lakhs
+1
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AstorvsThar
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
+1
Check OffersCheck Offers
AstorvsSierra

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