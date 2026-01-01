|Engine
|1498 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Astor Savvy Pro Petrol 1.5L Automatic (CVT) Dual Tone Ivory, equipped with a VTi-TECH 1.5 and Automatic (CVT), is listed at ₹17.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Astor offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Astor Savvy Pro Petrol 1.5L Automatic (CVT) Dual Tone Ivory is available in 7 colour options: Green With Black Roof, Havana Grey, Candy White With Black Roof, Starry Black, Aurora Silver, Candy White, Glaze Red.
The Astor Savvy Pro Petrol 1.5L Automatic (CVT) Dual Tone Ivory is powered by a 1498 cc engine mated to a Automatic (CVT). This unit makes 108 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 144 Nm @ 4400 rpm of torque.
In the Astor's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 19.19 Lakhs or the Honda Elevate priced between ₹11.6 Lakhs - 16.67 Lakhs.
The Astor Savvy Pro Petrol 1.5L Automatic (CVT) Dual Tone Ivory has Check Vehicle Status via App, Cabin-Boot Access, Instantaneous Consumption, Central Locking, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rear Defogger, Follow me home headlamps, Car Light Flashing & Honking via App, Remote AC: On / Off via App and Over The Air (OTA) Updates.