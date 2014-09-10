Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Maruti Ciaz

Classy on the outside, indulgent on the inside - that's exactly how Ciaz has been designed to keep you in good space. Being the top Sedan for four successive years, Ciaz is equipped with present-day technologies to inspire elegance with spectacular exteriors. Features that add to the sedano's classy and charismatic persona include the striking front grille, LED Projector Headlamps with DRLs and LED Fog Lamps. But that's not all, the Ciaz has a lot more to offer that would immerse your senses in a space that redefines comfort and surrounds you in absolute luxury.

Ciaz Top Features:

Ciaz offers an expanded legroom for those long journeys. It now gets birch blonde wood finish with satin chrome accents and a new 4.2 inch TFT Multi-Information Display (MID) for freshness, along with an advanced Smartplay Infotainment System to keep you 'get going' with your favourite music, navigation and more with a single touch. Talking of exteriors, the Ciaz offers an alluring look with bumpers that stretch between the headlamps, with 16-inch Precision-cut Alloy Wheels in the dual-tone Metallic Pebble Grey finish. Do you know what adds that extra touch of your favourite sedan? It's the chrome detailing around the Fog Lamps in the front and the striking LED Tail Lights in the rear.

The topmost features of Ciaz include a keyless entry, cruise control, a SmartPlay infotainment system, LED headlamps, rear AC vents, auto headlamps and leather upholstery. Among the safety features are ABS with EBD, ESP with hill-hold, reverse parking sensors with camera, dual airbags and more.

Ciaz Engine:

Powered by the Next Generation Smart Hybrid Technology, the 1.5-litre petrol engine offers functions like Brake Energy Regeneration, Torque Assist Function and Idle Engine Start Stop. The Automatic Transmission makes it convenient for you to drive through city roads. Make the most of your drives with the Ciaz Cruise Control feature that allows you to pick and maintain any speed along long roads and highways.

Ciaz Specifications:

Ciaz is available with a 105PS 1.5-litre K15B engine which is BS6-compliant. The engine is hooked to a smart hybrid system and puts out 138 Nm of maximum torque. A 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic gearbox sends proper power to the wheels. Boot space for the Ciaz is rated at 510 litres.

Ciaz Colours and Variants:

Ciaz is available in 7 colours – Sangria Red, Nexa Blue, Magma Gray, Snow White, Premium Silver, Midnight Black, and Dignity Brown. Variants include Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha. The 4-speed AT is available with Delta, Zeta and Alpha. The S variant Ciaz S comes with aggressive bumpers, blacked out alloy wheels, ORVMs and a trunk spoiler. It is offered in three exterior shades: Sangria Red, Pearl Snow White and Premium Silver.

Ciaz Price:

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz's price starts at ₹ 9.41 Lakh and goes upto ₹ 12.47 Lakh. The price of Petrol version for Ciaz ranges between ₹ 9.41 Lakh - ₹ 12.47 Lakh.