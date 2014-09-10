CiazPriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsMileageDealersEMINewsVideos
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
MARUTI SUZUKI Ciaz

Launched in Aug 2018

About Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Latest Update

  Maruti Suzuki Ciaz looking at end of road. What's killing this Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Skoda Slavia rival?
  No plans to discontinue the Ciaz, sedans still popular: Maruti Suzuki

    • Read More
    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Variants
    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz price starts at ₹ 9.41 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 12.47 Lakhs (Ex-showroom).
    Ciaz Sigma 1.5₹9.41 Lakhs*
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    Ciaz Delta 1.5₹9.99 Lakhs*
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    Ciaz Zeta 1.5₹10.41 Lakhs*
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    Ciaz Delta 1.5 AT₹11.11 Lakhs*
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Hill Hold Control
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    Ciaz Alpha 1.5₹11.21 Lakhs*
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    GPS Navigation System
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    View More
    Check Offers
    Ciaz Alpha 1.5 Dual Tone₹11.37 Lakhs*
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Hill Hold Control
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    View More
    Check Offers
    Ciaz Zeta 1.5 AT₹11.52 Lakhs*
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    View More
    Check Offers
    Ciaz Alpha 1.5 AT₹12.31 Lakhs*
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    GPS Navigation System
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    View More
    Check Offers
    Ciaz Alpha 1.5 AT Dual Tone₹12.47 Lakhs*
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    View More
    Check Offers

    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Images

    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Colours

    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is available in the 10 Colours in India.

    Pearl metallic dignity brown
    Pearl arctic white
    Opulent red
    Pearl midnight black
    Grandeur grey with black roof
    Opulent red with black roof
    Grandeur grey
    Pearl metallic dignity brown with black roof
    Nexa blue
    Splendid silver

    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Mileage

    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz's petrol variant is 20.65 (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Sigma 1.5 comes with a 43 litres fuel tank.
    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Videos

    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz First Drive
    10 Sept 2014
    Honda City facelift 2023: First drive review
    9 Mar 2023

    Great for City and Highway Drives
    Wonderful and extremely comfortable driving experience. The car offers ample legroom for everyone seated, ensuring a relaxed journey. By: Manisha Gogia Gogia (Dec 27, 2024)
