Mahindra Thar ROXX on road price in Kozhikode starts from Rs. 15.82 Lakhs.
The on road price for Mahindra Thar ROXX top variant goes up to Rs. 19.75 Lakhs in Kozhikode.
Mahindra Thar ROXX comes with a choice of 1997
Mahindra Thar ROXX comes with a choice of 1997 cc Petrol and 2184 cc Diesel engine options.
The lowest price model is Mahindra Thar ROXX MX1 Petrol MT and the most priced model is Mahindra Thar ROXX MX3 Diesel MT.
The Mahindra Thar ROXX on road price in Kozhikode for 1997 cc to 2184 cc cc engine ranges between Rs. 15.82 - 19.75 Lakhs.
Mahindra Thar ROXX on road price breakup in Kozhikode includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Mahindra Thar ROXX is mainly compared to Kia Seltos which starts at Rs. 10.9 Lakhs in Kozhikode, Mahindra XUV700 which starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs in Kozhikode and Haval H6 starting at Rs. 15 Lakhs in Kozhikode.
Variants On-Road Price Mahindra Thar ROXX MX1 Petrol MT ₹ 15.82 Lakhs Mahindra Thar ROXX MX1 Diesel MT ₹ 17.01 Lakhs Mahindra Thar ROXX MX3 Petrol AT ₹ 18.20 Lakhs Mahindra Thar ROXX MX3 Diesel MT ₹ 19.75 Lakhs
