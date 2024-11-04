What is the on-road price of Mahindra Thar ROXX in Malappuram? The on-road price of Mahindra Thar ROXX MX3 Diesel MT in Malappuram is Rs. 19.75 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mahindra Thar ROXX in Malappuram? The RTO charges for Mahindra Thar ROXX MX3 Diesel MT in Malappuram amount to Rs. 2.84 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mahindra Thar ROXX in Malappuram? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mahindra Thar ROXX in Malappuram is Rs. 32,087.

What are the insurance charges for Mahindra Thar ROXX in Malappuram? The insurance charges for Mahindra Thar ROXX MX3 Diesel MT in Malappuram are Rs. 91,375, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.