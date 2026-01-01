|Engine
|1498 cc
|Mileage
|15.31 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Elevate VX Petrol 1.5L Manual, equipped with a Water Cooled i-VTEC and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹16.10 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Elevate deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 15.31 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Elevate VX Petrol 1.5L Manual is available in 7 colour options: Crystal Black Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Meteoroid Grey Metallic, Nordic Forest Pearl, Obsidian Blue Pearl, Platinum White Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic.
The Elevate VX Petrol 1.5L Manual is powered by a 1498 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 119 bhp @ 6600 rpm and 145 Nm @ 4300 rpm of torque.
In the Elevate's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 19.5 Lakhs or the MG Astor priced between ₹9.79 Lakhs - 15.5 Lakhs.
The Elevate VX Petrol 1.5L Manual has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Shift Indicator, Boot-lid Opener, Follow me home headlamps, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Gear Indicator, Average Speed, Door Ajar Warning and Rear Wiper.