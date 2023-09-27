Saved Articles

Honda Elevate Specifications

Honda Elevate is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 10,99,900 in India. It is available in 7 variants, 1498.0 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic .
3.5 out of 5
11 - 16 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Honda Elevate Specs

Honda Elevate comes in seven petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Elevate measures 4,312 mm in length, 1,790 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,650 mm. The ...Read More

Honda Elevate Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
ZX CVT
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
16.92 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
119 bhp @ 6600 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
1.5 i-VTEC with VTC
Electric Motor
No
Driving Range
677 Km
Drivetrain
FWD
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.2 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Torsion beam with Coil Spring
Height
1650 mm
Ground Clearance
220 mm
Length
4312 mm
Width
1790 mm
Wheelbase
2650 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
458 litres
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Cruise Control
Adaptive
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
3
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Scuff Plates
No
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
Manual
One Touch - Up
All
Rear Wiper
No
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Footwell Lamps
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED Projector
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Years)
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
8
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
Touch Screen Size
8 inch
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Interior Colours
Beige & Black
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes

Honda Elevate News

Honda Elevate SUV comes available with three different accessory packages: Basic, Signature and Armour.
Honda Elevate SUV gets multiple accessories and packages. Details here
27 Sept 2023
A total of 200 Honda Elevate SUVs were delivered at a mega event in Chennai in a single day.
Honda Elevate achieves milestone of 200 deliveries in a single day in Chennai
25 Sept 2023
Citroen C3 Aircross (left) and Honda Elevate SUV (right) are the two latest entrants in the compact SUV segment.
Honda Elevate vs Citroen C3 Aircross: Compare price, features, engines, specs
19 Sept 2023
Honda Cars India has delivered 100 units of the Honda Elevate SUV in an event in Hyderabad.
Honda Elevate delivery commences, 100 cars delivered
10 Sept 2023
The Honda Elevate is offered in a single-engine option but with two transmission choices.
Honda Elevate SUV launched at 11 lakh: Variant-wise features explained
5 Sept 2023
View all
 Honda Elevate News

Honda Elevate Variants & Price List

Honda Elevate price starts at ₹ 11 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 16 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Honda Elevate comes in 7 variants. Honda Elevate top variant price is ₹ 16 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
SV MT
11 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
V MT
12.11 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
V CVT
13.21 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Automatic
VX MT
13.5 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
VX CVT
14.6 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Automatic
ZX MT
14.9 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
ZX CVT
16 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Automatic
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

