Honda Elevate Specifications

Honda Elevate comes in seven petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Elevate measures 4,312 mm in length, 1,790 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,650 mm. The ground clearance of Elevate is 220 mm. A five-seat model, Honda Elevate sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Honda Elevate price starts at ₹ 11 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 16 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Honda Elevate comes in 7 variants. Honda Elevate top variant price is ₹ 16 Lakhs.
₹11 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹12.11 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹13.21 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹13.5 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹14.6 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹14.9 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹16 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
