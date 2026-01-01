hamburger icon
ElevatePriceMileageSpecifications
Honda Elevate Front Left Side
1/29
Honda Elevate Front Left Side 2
2/29
Honda Elevate Front Left View 1
3/29
Honda Elevate Front View
4/29
Honda Elevate Grille
5/29
Honda Elevate Headlight
View all Images
6/29

Honda Elevate VX MT

3.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
15.90 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
114 Offers Available
Honda Elevate Key Specs
Engine1498 cc
Mileage15.31 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all Elevate specs and features

Elevate VX MT

Elevate VX MT Prices

The Elevate VX MT, equipped with a 1.5 i-VTEC with VTC and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹15.90 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Elevate VX MT Mileage

All variants of the Elevate deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 15.31 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Elevate VX MT Colours

The Elevate VX MT is available in 10 colour options: Platinum White Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Platinum White Pearl With Crystal Black Pearl, Golden Brown Metallic, Obsidian Blue Pearl, Phoenix Orange Pearl With Crystal Black Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic With Crystal Black Pearl, Meteoroid Grey Metallic, Phoenix Orange Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic.

Elevate VX MT Engine and Transmission

The Elevate VX MT is powered by a 1498 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 119 bhp @ 6600 rpm and 145 Nm @ 4300 rpm of torque.

Elevate VX MT vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Elevate's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 19.19 Lakhs or the MG Astor priced between ₹9.79 Lakhs - 15.5 Lakhs.

Elevate VX MT Specs & Features

The Elevate VX MT has Heater, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption, Average Speed, Average Fuel Consumption and Distance to Empty.

Honda Elevate VX MT Price

Elevate VX MT

₹15.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,74,890
RTO
1,49,489
Insurance
64,622
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,89,501
EMI@34,165/mo
Add to Compare
114 offers Available
Close

Honda Elevate VX MT Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.5 i-VTEC with VTC
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Electric Motor
No
Driving Range
612 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
15.31 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
119 bhp @ 6600 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.2 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Torsion beam with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil Spring

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4312 mm
Ground Clearance
220 mm
Wheelbase
2650 mm
Height
1650 mm
Width
1790 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
458 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Adaptive
Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
3
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Scuff Plates
No
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
One Touch - Up
Driver
Rear Wiper
No
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED Projector
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
Halogen on front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
Touch Screen Size
8 inch
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Beige & Black
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
No
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Honda Elevate VX MT EMI
EMI30,748 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
14,30,550
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
14,30,550
Interest Amount
4,14,336
Payable Amount
18,44,886

Honda Elevate other Variants

Elevate SV MT

₹13.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,59,890
RTO
1,27,989
Insurance
56,710
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,45,089
EMI@28,911/mo
Add to Compare
114 offers Available
Close

Elevate V MT

₹13.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,06,190
RTO
1,32,619
Insurance
58,414
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,97,723
EMI@30,043/mo
Add to Compare
114 offers Available
View breakup

Elevate Apex Edition V MT

₹14.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,86,000
RTO
1,40,600
Insurance
61,351
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,88,451
EMI@31,993/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Elevate V CVT

₹15.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,22,090
RTO
1,44,209
Insurance
62,679
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,29,478
EMI@32,874/mo
Add to Compare
114 offers Available
View breakup

Elevate Elite Pack VX MT

₹15.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,61,379
RTO
1,48,138
Insurance
64,125
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,74,142
EMI@33,834/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Elevate Apex Edition VX MT

₹15.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,75,862
RTO
1,49,586
Insurance
64,658
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,90,606
EMI@34,188/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Elevate Apex Edition V CVT

₹16.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,86,000
RTO
1,50,600
Insurance
65,031
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,02,131
EMI@34,436/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Elevate Apex Edition VX CVT

₹17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,72,414
RTO
1,59,241
Insurance
68,212
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,00,367
EMI@36,548/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Elevate Elite Pack VX CVT

₹17.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,77,241
RTO
1,59,724
Insurance
68,389
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,05,854
EMI@36,665/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Elevate Elite Pack ZX MT

₹17.18 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,87,862
RTO
1,60,786
Insurance
68,780
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,17,928
EMI@36,925/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Elevate VX CVT

₹17.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,90,790
RTO
1,61,079
Insurance
68,888
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,21,257
EMI@36,997/mo
Add to Compare
114 offers Available
View breakup

Elevate ZX MT

₹17.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,97,790
RTO
1,61,779
Insurance
69,145
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,29,214
EMI@37,168/mo
Add to Compare
114 offers Available
View breakup

Elevate ZX MT Black Edition

₹17.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,07,490
RTO
1,66,749
Insurance
69,502
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,44,241
EMI@37,491/mo
Add to Compare
114 offers Available
View breakup

Elevate ZX MT Signature Black Edition

₹17.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,16,828
RTO
1,67,683
Insurance
69,846
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,54,857
EMI@37,719/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Elevate ADV Edition MT

₹17.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,38,990
RTO
1,69,899
Insurance
70,662
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,80,051
EMI@38,260/mo
Add to Compare
114 offers Available
View breakup

Elevate ADV Edition MT Dual Tone

₹17.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,49,000
RTO
1,70,900
Insurance
71,030
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,91,430
EMI@38,505/mo
Add to Compare
114 offers Available
View breakup

Elevate ZX CVT

₹18.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,15,590
RTO
1,77,559
Insurance
73,481
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,67,130
EMI@40,132/mo
Add to Compare
114 offers Available
View breakup

Elevate ZX CVT Black Edition

₹18.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,25,290
RTO
1,78,529
Insurance
73,838
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,78,157
EMI@40,369/mo
Add to Compare
114 offers Available
View breakup

Elevate ZX CVT Signature Black Edition

₹18.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,34,621
RTO
1,79,462
Insurance
74,181
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,88,764
EMI@40,597/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Elevate ZX CVT Dual Tone

₹19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,44,276
RTO
1,80,428
Insurance
74,536
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,99,740
EMI@40,833/mo
Add to Compare
114 offers Available
View breakup

Elevate ADV Edition CVT

₹19.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,56,790
RTO
1,81,679
Insurance
74,997
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,13,966
EMI@41,139/mo
Add to Compare
114 offers Available
View breakup

Elevate ADV Edition CVT Dual Tone

₹19.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,66,800
RTO
1,82,680
Insurance
75,365
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,25,345
EMI@41,383/mo
Add to Compare
114 offers Available
View breakup

Honda Elevate Alternatives

MG Hector

MG Hector

11.99 - 19.19 Lakhs
ElevatevsHector
MG Astor

MG Astor

9.79 - 15.5 Lakhs
+2
ElevatevsAstor
Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

9.99 - 17.7 Lakhs
+1
ElevatevsThar
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
+1
ElevatevsSierra
Tata Curvv

Tata Curvv

9.76 - 19.16 Lakhs
+2
ElevatevsCurvv

Popular Suv Cars

UPCOMING
Audi A2

Audi A2

20 Lakhs Onwards
View upcoming Cars
Audi e-tron Sportback

Audi e-tron Sportback

1.2 - 1.26 Cr
e-tron Sportback Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Audi Q5 Facelift

Audi Q5 Facelift

65 - 73 Lakhs
View upcoming Cars
UPCOMING
Audi Q6 e-tron

Audi Q6 e-tron

1 - 1.1 Cr
View upcoming Cars
Audi Q7

Audi Q7

90.48 - 99.81 Lakhs
Q7 Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Suv Carss

view all specs and features

Popular Honda Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Honda Cars

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ

Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ

19.45 - 26.95 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
MG Starlight 560

MG Starlight 560

20 - 27 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers