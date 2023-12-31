Elevate is a 5 seater SUV which has 7 variants. The price of Elevate VX MT in Delhi is Rs. 15.61 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of VX MT Elevate is a 5 seater SUV which has 7 variants. The price of Elevate VX MT in Delhi is Rs. 15.61 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of VX MT is 40 litres & Manual - 6 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and specs like: Engine Type: 1.5 i-VTEC with VTC Max Torque: 145 Nm @ 4300 rpm Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 40 litres BootSpace: 458 litres Mileage of VX MT is 15.31 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less