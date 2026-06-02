In 2026 when choosing between the Honda Elevate and Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Elevate Price starts at Rs. 11.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV MT, Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Price starts at Rs. 11.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for P4. Elevate: 1498 cc engine, 15.31 to 16.92 kmpl mileage. Bolero Neo Plus: 2184 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Elevate vs Bolero Neo Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Elevate
|Bolero neo plus
|Brand
|Honda
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 11.6 Lakhs
|₹ 11.41 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.31 to 16.92 kmpl
|14 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1498 cc
|2184 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Cylinders
|4
|3