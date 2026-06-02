In 2026 when choosing between the Honda Elevate and Mahindra Bolero, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Elevate Price starts at Rs. 11.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV MT, Mahindra Bolero Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B4. Elevate: 1498 cc engine, 15.31 to 16.92 kmpl mileage. Bolero: 1493 cc engine, 16 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Elevate vs Bolero Comparison