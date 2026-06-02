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Honda Elevate vs Mahindra Thar

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda Elevate and Mahindra Thar, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Elevate Price starts at Rs. 11.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV MT, Mahindra Thar Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for AXT Diesel MT RWD. Elevate: 1498 cc engine, 15.31 to 16.92 kmpl mileage. Thar: 1497 cc engine, 8 to 9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Elevate vs Thar Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Elevate Thar
BrandHondaMahindra
Price₹ 11.6 Lakhs₹ 9.99 Lakhs
Mileage15.31 to 16.92 kmpl8 to 9 kmpl
Engine Capacity1498 cc1497 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Elevate
Honda Elevate
SV MT
₹11.60 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Thar
Mahindra Thar
AXT Diesel MT RWD
₹9.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Elevate Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
1.5 i-VTEC with VTCD117 CRDe
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Electric Motor
No-
Driving Range
612 Km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4300 rpm300 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
15.31 kmpl9 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
119 bhp @ 6600 rpm117 bhp @ 3500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Single-point fuel distribution
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Minimum Turning Radius
5.2 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic) steering with 4 spokes
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Torsion beam with Coil SpringMultilink solid Rear Axle with Coil spring & Stabiliser Bar
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil SpringIndependent Double Wishbone with Coil Over Damper & Stabiliser Bar
Bootspace
458 litres600 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person4 Person
Doors
5 Doors3 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres45 litres
Length
4312 mm3985 mm
Ground Clearance
220 mm-
Wheelbase
2650 mm2450 mm
Height
1650 mm1844 mm
Width
1790 mm1820 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
31
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone with Fan speed control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestVents Behind Front Armrest)
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesNo
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesNo
Body Kit
NoCladding - Body Coloured
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustableNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearNo
Scuff Plates
NoNo
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseInternal
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
DriverNo
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
NoNot Applicable
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearNo
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
LED ProjectorHalogen
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNot Sure
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
No-
Wireless Charger
No-
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
GPS Navigation System
YesNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes-
Geo-Fence
Yes-
Find My Car
Yes-
Emergency Call
Yes-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoElectronic
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoYes
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (ASEAN NCAP)4 Star (Global NCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricVinyl
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split50:50 split
Ventilated Seats
No-
Interior Colours
Beige & BlackBlack
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
NoFlat
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,45,08911,49,701
Ex-Showroom Price
11,59,8909,99,000
RTO
1,27,98999,412
Insurance
56,71050,789
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
28,91124,711
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Spacious and comfortable cabinMature stylingHonda Sensing ADAS tech

Cons

Struggles on ascentsNot excitable to drive
Latest Offers
See All
Benefits On Honda Elevate :-Benefits upto 2,45,000...
Applicable on elevateelevate-sv-mt & 22 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

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