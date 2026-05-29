In 2026 when choosing between the Honda Elevate and Volkswagen Taigun, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Elevate Price starts at Rs. 11.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV MT, Volkswagen Taigun Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual. Elevate: 1498 cc engine, 15.31 to 16.92 kmpl mileage. Taigun: 999 cc engine, 18.85 to 19.98 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Elevate vs Taigun Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Elevate
|Taigun
|Brand
|Honda
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 11.6 Lakhs
|₹ 11 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.31 to 16.92 kmpl
|18.85 to 19.98 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1498 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|-