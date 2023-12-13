Saved Articles

Honda Elevate vs Volkswagen Taigun

In 2023 when choosing between the Honda Elevate and Volkswagen Taigun, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Elevate
Honda Elevate
SV MT
₹11.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT
₹10.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.5 i-VTEC with VTC1.0L TSI
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Electric Motor
No-
Driving Range
612 Km905
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4300 rpm178 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
15.31 kmpl18.1
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
119 bhp @ 6600 rpm114 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicManual Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
3Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,76,89211,98,700
Ex-Showroom Price
10,99,90010,49,000
RTO
1,21,9901,11,290
Insurance
54,50237,910
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,44525,764

    Latest News

    Volkswagen Taigun will be offered with two petrol engine options and with three transmission choices.
    Volkswagen Taigun first-drive review: German blitzkrieg in mid-size SUV war
    13 Dec 2023
    The Honda WR-V Field Explorer Concept will bring a more rugged look to the compact SUV, and is based on the Elevate sold in India
    Off-road spec Honda Elevate to be showcased at Tokyo Auto Salon 2024
    26 Dec 2023
    Honda says it is adjusting production for the automatic variants of the Elevate, which are in more demand
    Honda Elevate sales touch 20,000 units in 100 days since launch, more orders for CVT
    17 Dec 2023
    The 2 per cent price hike affects all Volkswagen models sold in India
    Volkswagen Virtus, Taigun & Tiguan to get more expensive from January 1, 2024
    12 Dec 2023
      News

    Latest Videos

    Honda Elevate SUV has been unveiled for the Indian markets on June 6. The bookings for the SUV will start from July, while the official launch will take place later this year.
    Honda Elevate SUV debuts in India: First Look video
    6 Jun 2023
    2021 Volkswagen Taigun SUV will take on Skoda Kushaq among rivals in the compact SUV segment.
    Taigun vs Kushaq: Rivalry aside, Volkswagen wants Skoda to succeed too
    27 Sept 2021
    Volkswagen Taigun (left) and Skoda Kushaq (right) are based on the same platform and offer a list of safety features which helped both secure highest rating at the Global NCAP crash test.&nbsp;
    Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun enter elite league of safest SUVs in India
    14 Oct 2022
    Honda Elevate will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the compact SUV segment.
    Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review
    2 Aug 2023
    View all
     