What is the on-road price of BMW X1 in Thiruvananthapuram? In Thiruvananthapuram, the on-road price of the BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine is Rs 57,57,613.

What will be the RTO charges for BMW X1 in Thiruvananthapuram? The RTO Charges for the BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine in Thiruvananthapuram is Rs 9,88,900.

What will be the Insurance charges for BMW X1 in Thiruvananthapuram? The BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine's insurance charges in Thiruvananthapuram are Rs 1,78,213.

What is the detailed breakup of BMW X1 in Thiruvananthapuram? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the BMW X1 base variant in Thiruvananthapuram: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 45,90,000, RTO - Rs. 9,88,900, Insurance - Rs. 1,78,213, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the BMW X1 in ##cityName## is Rs. 57,57,613.

What is the on-road price of BMW X1 Top Model? The top model of the BMW X1 is the BMW sDrive20d xLine, which costs Rs. 61,31,344 on the road in Thiruvananthapuram.

What is the on road price of BMW X1? BMW X1 on-road price in Thiruvananthapuram starts at Rs. 57,57,613 and goes up to Rs. 61,31,344. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.