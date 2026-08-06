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BMW X1 Long Wheelbase teased, India launch on August 21

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 06 Aug 2026, 08:49 am
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BMW X1 LWB will essentially come as the ICE counterpart of the BMW iX1 LWB.

BMW X1 LWB
BMW X1 LWB will essentially come as the ICE counterpart of the BMW iX1 LWB.
BMW X1 LWB
BMW X1 LWB will essentially come as the ICE counterpart of the BMW iX1 LWB.
BMW X1
EMI starting at just
₹92,500/ month
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BMW India is all set to launch the new BMW X1 Long Wheelbase in the country on August 21. The BMW X1, which is one of the most popular luxury SUVs in the country, is ready to emphasise expanded space and modern design in its long-wheelbase iteration. Ahead of the imminent launch, the German luxury auto giant has teased the SUV online.

Interestingly, the BMW X1 LWB will come to India following the success of the iX1 LWB in the country. Thanks to the local assembly of the ICE-powered luxury SUV, the BMW X1 LWB will command a lower price than the iX1 LWB. In a nutshell, the upcoming BMW X1 LWB will essentially come as the ICE counterpart of the BMW iX1 LWB.

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Expect the BMW X1 LWB to come with a 2,800 mm wheelbase, which is 108 mm longer than the standard X1, which has a wheelbase of 2,692 mm. This extra wheelbase means the BMW X1 LWB will offer better legroom inside the cabin of the SUV. The length will increase proportionately. However, other dimensions are likely to remain unchanged.

Speaking of the design, the BMW X1 LWB is likely to continue with the signature design philosophy of the X1. Inside the cabin, the key features would include vegan leather for the upholstery, a fixed panoramic sunroof, wireless charging technology, and a Harman Kardon audio system, which are available in the iX1.

On the mechanical front, the BMW X1 LWB is expected to come with a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder, petrol engine under the hood. Mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, the engine will be capable of churning out 154 bhp peak power and 230 Nm of maximum torque. This petrol motor is a slightly de-tuned unit borrowed from the Mini Countryman C. There would be a diesel engine as well, which is likely to be the same as the X1's power mill.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 06 Aug 2026, 08:49 am IST

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