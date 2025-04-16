HT Auto
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line vs BMW X1: Which premium SUV to pick

Updated on: 16 Apr 2025, 11:58 AM
  • Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line competes with some tough luxury rivals including BMW X1, Audi Q3, and Mercedes-Benz GLA.
Volkswagen Tiguan R Line vs BMW X1
Volkswagen Tiguan R Line vs BMW X1
Volkswagen launched the new Tiguan R-Line sporty SUV in India at an introductory pricing of 49 lakh (ex-showroom). The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line comes replacing the erstwhile Volkswagen Tiguan. The new sporty SUV competes with rivals such as the Toyota Fortuner, Mercedes-Benz GLA, Audi Q3 and BMW X1.

The Tiguan R-Line comes to India via the Completely Built Unit (CBU) route. Also, it is available in a fully loaded single variant. With the newly introduced Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line, the German auto manufacturer is aiming to grab a sizeable chunk of the high-performance premium SUV space, where luxury carmakers like Mercedes-Benz, Audi and BMW have significant market shares.

While we have already compared the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line with the Toyota Fortuner, here is a comparison between the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line and BMW X1.

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line vs BMW X1: Price

The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is priced at 49 lakh (ex-showroom and introductory). On the other hand, the BMW X1 is priced between 50.80 lakh and 54.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The BMW X1 is available in two trim choices - X1 sDrive18d M Sport and X1 sDrive18i M Sport. It comes a bit higher priced compared to the newly launched Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line.

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line vs BMW X1: Specification

The 2025 Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line continues with the same 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine as the erstwhile Tiguan. However, the engine offers slightly improved performance. Paired with a seven-speed DCT automatic gearbox, the engine churns out 201 bhp peak power and 320 Nm of maximum torque. Power is sent to all four wheels via an AWD system.

Unlike the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line, BMW X1 is available in petrol and diesel engine options. Powering the X1 sDrive18i M Sport is a 1.5-litre three-cylinder twin-turbocharged petrol engine, which churns out 134 bhp peak power and 230 Nm of maximum torque. It gets a seven-speed DCT automatic gearbox for transmission duty.

The BMW X1 sDrive18d M Sport is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder twin-turbo diesel engine, mated to a seven-speed DCT automatic gearbox. This engine pumps out 148 bhp peak power and 360 Nm of maximum torque.

First Published Date: 16 Apr 2025, 11:58 AM IST

