Yamaha MT-03 on road price in Kanpur Dehat starts from Rs. 4.60 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Yamaha MT-03 on road price in Kanpur Dehat starts from Rs. 4.60 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Yamaha MT-03 dealers and showrooms in Kanpur Dehat for best offers. Yamaha MT-03 on road price breakup in Kanpur Dehat includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Yamaha MT-03 is mainly compared to Yamaha R3 which starts at Rs. 4.65 Lakhs in Kanpur Dehat, Aprilia RS 457 which starts at Rs. 4.25 Lakhs in Kanpur Dehat and KTM RC 490 starting at Rs. 3.85 Lakhs in Kanpur Dehat. Variants On-Road Price Yamaha MT-03 STD ₹ 4.60 Lakhs