Yamaha MT-03 on road price in Auraiya starts from Rs. 4.60 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Yamaha MT-03 on road price in Auraiya starts from Rs. 4.60 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Yamaha MT-03 dealers and showrooms in Auraiya for best offers. Yamaha MT-03 on road price breakup in Auraiya includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Yamaha MT-03 is mainly compared to Yamaha R3 which starts at Rs. 4.65 Lakhs in Auraiya, Aprilia RS 457 which starts at Rs. 4.25 Lakhs in Auraiya and KTM RC 490 starting at Rs. 3.85 Lakhs in Auraiya. Variants On-Road Price Yamaha MT-03 STD ₹ 4.60 Lakhs