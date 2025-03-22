FZS-FI V3PriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesAlternativesVariantsReviewsDealersEMINews
Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Right Side View
YAMAHA FZS-FI V3

Launched in Jan 2019

3.0
₹1.23 - 1.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 163.2 cc

FZS-FI V3: 149.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 49.31 kmpl

FZS-FI V3: 49.31 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 14.55 ps

FZS-FI V3: 12.4 ps

Speed

Category Average: 113.0 kmph

FZS-FI V3: 115.0 kmph

Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Latest Update

Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Variants
Yamaha FZS-FI V3 price starts at ₹ 1.23 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.24 Lakhs (Ex-showroom).
3 Variants Available
FZS-FI V3 Matte Red₹1.23 Lakhs*
149 cc
115 kmph
Seat Type: Single
Clock: Digital
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
Body Graphics: Optional
FZS-FI V3 Matte Grey₹1.23 Lakhs*
149 cc
115 kmph
Seat Type: Single
Clock: Digital
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
Body Graphics: Optional
FZS-FI V3 Dark Knight₹1.24 Lakhs*
149 cc
115 kmph
Battery Capacity: 12 V
Clock: Digital
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
Seat Type: Single
Body Graphics: Optional
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Expert Review

By: Paarth Khatri
3 out of 5

Pros

Low seat heightComfortable ergonomicsEasy to manoeuvre

Cons

Clunky gearboxExpensive than rivals

Yamaha Motor India was once known as a manufacturer that made motorcycles for enthusiasts. They launched the FZ16, fifteen years ago which was much appreciated. But over the years as the emission norms got strict, the motorcycle was replaced by the FZ-S which recently entered into its fourth iteration. It is now called FZ-S FI Version 4.0 and yes, it is a long name. The motorcycle is now very different than when it was first introduced.

For 2023, Yamaha made the FZ-S FI Version 4.0 BS6 Stage 2 compatible, they made a few cosmetic changes and added a few features as well. So, have these upgrades helped the FZ-S FI Version 4.0 stay relevant in its segment? Let's find out.

Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Images

8 images
Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Colours

Yamaha FZS-FI V3 is available in the 3 Colours in India.

Dark night
Matte grey
Matte red

Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Specifications and Features

Max Power12.4 PS
Body TypeSports Bikes
Max Torque13.3 Nm
Mileage49.31 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Engine149.0 cc
Max Speed115 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
Yamaha Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Oswal-auto's
A-20, Gt Karnal Road, Opposite Hans Cinema, Delhi 110033
+91 - 9212007777
Shiva Motors
E-11, 100 Feet Road, West Jyoti Nagar, Shahdara, Delhi 110094
+91 - 9990032261
City Automobiles
17, State Bank Nagar, Main Outer Ring Road, Paschim Vihar, Delhi 110063
+91 - 9654444339
Sawhney Yamaha Palam Dabri
Rzf 16 Mahavir Enclave Palam Dabri Marg Dwarka, Delhi 110045
+91 - 8510899992
Sawhney yamaha Raja garden
Wz-5, Plot No. 17, Raja Garden, Delhi 110015
+91 - 9810106285
Shiva Motors
D-25/3. D Block, Vijay Colony, New Usman Pur, Delhi, Delhi 110053
+91 - 8510024300
Yamaha FZS-FI V3 EMI

Select Variant:
Matte Grey
149 cc | 12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
₹ 1.23 Lakhs*
Select Variant
Matte Grey
149 cc | 12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
₹1.23 Lakhs*
Matte Red
149 cc | 12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
₹1.23 Lakhs*
Dark Knight
149 cc | 12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
₹1.24 Lakhs*
EMI ₹2180.4/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

