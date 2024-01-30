Saved Articles

Hero Xtreme 125R vs Yamaha FZS-FI V3

In 2024 Hero Xtreme 125R or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,

Xtreme 125R vs FZS-FI V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS xtreme 125r Fzs-fi v3
BrandHeroYamaha
Price₹ 95,000₹ 1.22 Lakhs
Mileage66 kmpl49.31 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.7 cc149 cc
Power11.5 bhp PS12.4 PS PS
Xtreme 125R
Hero Xtreme 125R
IBS
₹95,000*
*Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3
Yamaha FZS-FI V3
Matte Grey
₹1.22 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
11.55 PS @ 8250 rpm12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
10.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.7 cc149 cc
Engine Type
Air Cooled 4 StrokeAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multi PlateWet, multi-disc
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
5 speed5 Speed
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
52.4 mm57.3 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,05,3071,38,541
Ex-Showroom Price
95,0001,21,700
RTO
7,6009,712
Insurance
2,7077,129
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2632,977

