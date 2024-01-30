In 2024 Hero Xtreme 125R or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Xtreme 125R Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.22 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Xtreme 125R engine makes power and torque 11.5 bhp PS & 10.5 Nm.
On the other hand, FZS-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively.
Yamaha offers the FZS-FI V3 in 6 colours.
The Xtreme 125R mileage is around 66 kmpl.
The FZS-FI V3 mileage is around 49.31 kmpl.
Xtreme 125R vs FZS-FI V3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
| xtreme 125r
|Fzs-fi v3
|Brand
|Hero
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 95,000
|₹ 1.22 Lakhs
|Mileage
|66 kmpl
|49.31 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|149 cc
|Power
|11.5 bhp PS
|12.4 PS PS