In 2024 Hero Xtreme 125R or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Hero Xtreme 125R or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 125R Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.22 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 125R engine makes power and torque 11.5 bhp PS & 10.5 Nm. On the other hand, FZS-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZS-FI V3 in 6 colours. The Xtreme 125R mileage is around 66 kmpl. The FZS-FI V3 mileage is around 49.31 kmpl. Xtreme 125R vs FZS-FI V3 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS xtreme 125r Fzs-fi v3 Brand Hero Yamaha Price ₹ 95,000 ₹ 1.22 Lakhs Mileage 66 kmpl 49.31 kmpl Engine Capacity 124.7 cc 149 cc Power 11.5 bhp PS 12.4 PS PS