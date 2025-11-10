HT Auto
Hero Xtreme 125R Dual-channel ABS variant launched in India at 1.04 lakh

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 10 Nov 2025, 12:08 pm
  • The latest variant of the Xtreme 125R takes the top spot in the range with new colour options and features.

Hero Xtreme 125R
The Hero Xtreme 125R has been updated with dual-channel ABS and more rider aids
Hero Xtreme 125R
The Hero Xtreme 125R has been updated with dual-channel ABS and more rider aids
Hero MotoCorp has launched a new dual-channel ABS variant for the Xtreme 125R at 1.04 lakh (ex-showroom). Alongside the new safety tech, the latest version of the Hero Xtreme 125R rides in with refreshed cosmetics as well as new features to renew competition in the 125 cc sports commuter segment. The updated motorcycle does not carry any mechanical changes to the chassis or engine and continues with the same 124.7 cc single-cylinder power unit.

With the launch of the latest variant, the Xtreme 125R becomes the only motorcycle in its segment to come with dual disc brakes and dual-channel ABS.

The latest variant also adds a new ride-by-wire throttle, with which the motorcycle enables features such as cruise control and three riding modes, including Power, Road, and Eco.

These riding modes can be selected through the same LCD console that is found on other variants of the Xtreme 125R and the Glamour X. The latest variant further adds new colour options: Pearl Red, Black Matshadow Grey, and Black Leaf Green.

Hero Xtreme 125R: Engine and performance

The Xtreme 125R continues to be powered by the same 124.7 cc single-cylinder engine that makes 11.4 bhp at 8,250 rpm and 10.4 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm.

The power unit is mated to a 5-speed gearbox, with which the bike can sprint from a standstill to 60 kmph in 5.6 seconds. Hero claims the bike's mileage stands at 63 kmpl. The motorcycle is held up by telescopic front forks and an adjustable rear monoshock. It rides on 17-inch alloy wheels fitted with disc brakes on both ends.

Also Read : Hero XPulse 210 Dakar edition unveiled at EICMA 2025

Hero Xtreme 125R vs rivals

The latest variant takes up the top spot in the Xtreme 125R range. It costs nearly 9,000 more than the top-spec TVS Raider and around 1,500 more than the Honda CB125 Hornet. Here, the Raider comes with a Bluetooth-enabled TFT cluster and dual discs but misses out on the electronic throttle and dual-channel ABS. The Hornet stands as the quickest 125 cc sports commuter, and while it does come with golden USD front forks, it gets a single disc brake at the front with single-channel ABS.

First Published Date: 10 Nov 2025, 12:08 pm IST
TAGS: Hero Xtreme 125R Hero MotoCorp

