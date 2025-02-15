What is the on-road price of Vespa S 125 in Ghaziabad? The on-road price of Vespa S 125 STD in Ghaziabad is Rs. 1.56 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Vespa S 125 in Ghaziabad? The RTO charges for Vespa S 125 STD in Ghaziabad amount to Rs. 12,380, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Vespa S 125 in Ghaziabad? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Vespa S 125 in Ghaziabad is Rs. 3,155.