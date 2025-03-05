hamburger icon
ShockwaveSpecs & FeaturesImages

Ultraviolette Shockwave On Road Price in Mumbai

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Ultraviolette Shockwave Left View
1/8
Ultraviolette Shockwave Front View
2/8
Ultraviolette Shockwave Right View
3/8
Ultraviolette Shockwave Seat View
4/8
Ultraviolette Shockwave Front Tyre View
5/8
Ultraviolette Shockwave Fuel Tank View
View all Images
6/8
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.85 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Mumbai
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Shockwave Price in Mumbai

Ultraviolette Shockwave on road price in Mumbai starts from Rs. 1.85 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Ultraviolette Shockwave STD₹ 1.85 Lakhs
...Read More

Ultraviolette Shockwave Variant Wise Price List in Mumbai

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

Shockwave STD

₹1.85 Lakhs*On-Road Price
3.5 KWh
120 Kmph
165 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,49,999
RTO
14,999
Insurance
20,192
On-Road Price in Mumbai
1,85,190
EMI@3,980/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close

Paying too much for your Bike Insurance?

Popular Ultraviolette Bikes

  • Popular
    View all  Ultraviolette Bikes

    Ultraviolette Shockwave News

    View all
     Ultraviolette Shockwave News

    Ultraviolette Videos

    View all
     

    Top Electric Bikes

    View allPopular Electric Bikes

    Ultraviolette Shockwave FAQs

    The on-road price of Ultraviolette Shockwave STD in Mumbai is Rs. 1.85 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
    The RTO charges for Ultraviolette Shockwave STD in Mumbai amount to Rs. 14,999, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
    With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Ultraviolette Shockwave in Mumbai is Rs. 3,755.
    The insurance charges for Ultraviolette Shockwave STD in Mumbai are Rs. 20,192, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

    Latest Bikes in India 2025

    Royal Enfield Classic 650

    Royal Enfield Classic 650

    3.37 - 3.5 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Simple Energy OneS

    Simple Energy OneS

    1.4 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Zelio Little Gracy

    Zelio Little Gracy

    49,500 - 58,000
    Check Latest Offers
    Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid

    Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid

    1.45 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    BMW C 400 GT

    BMW C 400 GT

    11.5 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2025

    Yamaha MT-15 V2

    Yamaha MT-15 V2

    1.69 - 1.74 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Harley-Davidson X440

    Harley-Davidson X440

    2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Raider

    TVS Raider

    85,010 - 1.04 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Ronin

    TVS Ronin

    1.38 - 1.73 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2025

    Honda CB1000R

    Honda CB1000R

    14.46 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Revolt Motors Revolt RV Cafe Racer

    Revolt Motors Revolt RV Cafe Racer

    1.48 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    79,000 Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha XSR155

    Yamaha XSR155

    1.4 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details