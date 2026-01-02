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TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Mileage

₹1.42 - 1.5 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹2879
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TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Fuel Wise Mileage

The Manual Petrol variant has a mileage of 37 kmpl.
Fuel TypeTransmissionARAI Mileage
PetrolManual 37 kmpl

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Variants Wise Mileage

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V price starts at ₹ 1.42 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.5 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). TVS Apache RTR 200 4V comes in 4 variants. TVS Apache RTR 200 4V's top variant is Limited Edition.
4 Variants Available
Apache RTR 200 4V USD
197.75 cc
127 kmph
₹1.42 Lakhs*
Apache RTR 200 4V TFT
197.75 cc
127 kmph
₹1.47 Lakhs*
Apache RTR 200 4V 2Ch R Mode
197.75 cc
127 kmph
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Alternatives

Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

1.55 Lakhs
Range: 109 km
Check OffersFerrato Disruptor RangeApache RTR 200 4VvsFerrato Disruptor
Revolt Motors RV400

Revolt Motors RV400

1.4 Lakhs Onwards
Range: 150 km
Check OffersRV400 RangeApache RTR 200 4VvsRV400
Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

1.3 Lakhs
Range: 80-150 km
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Bajaj Pulsar NS200

Bajaj Pulsar NS200

1.32 Lakhs
Mileage: 40.36 kmpl
Check OffersPulsar NS200 MileageApache RTR 200 4VvsPulsar NS200
Bajaj Pulsar 180

Bajaj Pulsar 180

1.22 Lakhs
 
Check OffersPulsar 180 MileageApache RTR 200 4VvsPulsar 180
Bajaj Pulsar RS200

Bajaj Pulsar RS200

1.71 Lakhs
Mileage: 35 kmpl
Check OffersPulsar RS200 MileageApache RTR 200 4VvsPulsar RS200

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Visual Comparison

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TVS Apache RTR 200 4V User Reviews & Ratings

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User Reviews

Striking sporty styling Strong and refined
The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is a compelling choice if you want a visually engaging, fun-to-ride, and reasonably efficient 200 cc street bike suitable for daily use as well as weekend runs. It balances style, performance, and technology well — making it a strong contender in the sporty commuter segmentStriking sporty styling Strong and refined performance Feature-rich (ride modes, digital cluster, ABS) Good all-round mileage for its classAround ~37–42 km/l on average, combining city and highway figures. Suspension is well-tuned for Indian roads, and braking is strong with dual-channel ABS0-60 km/h in ~3.9 sec, top speed of ~127 km/h in Sport modeThe Apache RTR 200 4V has a bold, aggressive street-fighter design that stands out on the road. It shows strong visual appeal with a sharp LED headlight and LED DRLs, muscular fuel tank shrouds, and sporty graphics that give it an athletic stance. The split seats, W-shaped grab rails, and twin-barrel exhaust add to its premium, performance-oriented vibe.
By: Aakash Mahata (Jan 2, 2026)
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