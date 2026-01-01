|Engine
|197.75 cc
The Apache RTR 200 4V TFT with Map Mirroring, is listed at ₹1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Apache RTR 200 4V offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Apache RTR 200 4V TFT with Map Mirroring is available in 1 colour option: Glossy Black.
The Apache RTR 200 4V TFT with Map Mirroring is powered by a 197.75 cc engine.
In the Apache RTR 200 4V's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Bajaj Pulsar RS200 priced ₹1.71 Lakhs or the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 priced ₹1.32 Lakhs.
The Apache RTR 200 4V TFT with Map Mirroring has Low Fuel Indicator, Pass Beam Switch, Average Fuel Economy Indicator, Malfunction Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Exhaust Heat Shield, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pillion Seat and Pillion Grab Rail.