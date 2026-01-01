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Apache RTR 200 4VPriceMileageSpecifications
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Front Right View
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TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Disc Break View
2/7
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Model Name View
3/7
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Engine View
4/7
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Silencer And Tyre View
5/7
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Tank View
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TVS Apache RTR 200 4V TFT with Map Mirroring

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.73 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Key Specs
Engine197.75 cc
View all Apache RTR 200 4V specs and features

Apache RTR 200 4V TFT with Map Mirroring

Apache RTR 200 4V TFT with Map Mirroring Prices

The Apache RTR 200 4V TFT with Map Mirroring, is listed at ₹1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Apache RTR 200 4V TFT with Map Mirroring Mileage

All variants of the Apache RTR 200 4V offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Apache RTR 200 4V TFT with Map Mirroring Colours

The Apache RTR 200 4V TFT with Map Mirroring is available in 1 colour option: Glossy Black.

Apache RTR 200 4V TFT with Map Mirroring Engine and Transmission

The Apache RTR 200 4V TFT with Map Mirroring is powered by a 197.75 cc engine.

Apache RTR 200 4V TFT with Map Mirroring vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Apache RTR 200 4V's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Bajaj Pulsar RS200 priced ₹1.71 Lakhs or the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 priced ₹1.32 Lakhs.

Apache RTR 200 4V TFT with Map Mirroring Specs & Features

The Apache RTR 200 4V TFT with Map Mirroring has Low Fuel Indicator, Pass Beam Switch, Average Fuel Economy Indicator, Malfunction Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Exhaust Heat Shield, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pillion Seat and Pillion Grab Rail.

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V TFT with Map Mirroring Price

Apache RTR 200 4V TFT with Map Mirroring

₹1.73 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,49,990
RTO
11,999
Insurance
11,212
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,73,201
EMI@3,723/mo
Add to Compare
Close

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V TFT with Map Mirroring Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Tank Reserve Capacity
2.5 L
Fuel Capacity
12 L
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Length
2020 mm
Wheelbase
1353 mm
Height
1050 mm
Kerb Weight
151 kg
Width
820 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Front Caliper
2 Piston
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17 Rear :-130/70-17
Rear Caliper
1 Piston
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
127 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
20.82 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm
Max Torque
17.25 Nm @ 7250 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Spark Plugs
1 Per Cylinder
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
197.75 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
SI, 4 stroke, Oil cooled, SOHC, Fuel Injection
Cooling System
Air Cooled & Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multi Plate Slipper Clutch With 5 Plate, Adjustable with 3 step position
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Shift Pattern
1 Down 4 Up
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
66 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Mono Shock
Front Suspension
Upside down suspension with 37D

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Capacity
12V / 6 Ah
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lead Acid

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Rain,Sports,Urban
Pass Beam Switch
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Average Fuel Economy Indicator
Yes
Malfunction Indicator
Yes
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Exhaust Heat Shield
Yes
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Pillion Seat
Yes
Pillion Grab Rail
Yes
Kill Switch
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Daytime Running Lamps
Yes
Distance To Empty
Yes
Rear Footpegs
Yes
Hazard Light Switch
Yes
Seat Type
Split
Multi-function Lock
Yes
Physical Key
Yes
Gear Position Indicator
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V TFT with Map Mirroring EMI
EMI3,350 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,55,880
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,55,880
Interest Amount
45,148
Payable Amount
2,01,028

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V other Variants

Apache RTR 200 4V USD

₹1.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,41,990
RTO
11,359
Insurance
12,076
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,65,425
EMI@3,556/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Apache RTR 200 4V TFT

₹1.72 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,48,240
RTO
11,859
Insurance
12,201
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,72,300
EMI@3,703/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Apache RTR 200 4V 2Ch R Mode

₹1.72 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,48,620
RTO
11,889
Insurance
11,189
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,71,698
EMI@3,690/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Apache RTR 200 4V Limited Edition

₹1.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,49,590
RTO
11,967
Insurance
12,228
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,73,785
EMI@3,735/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Alternatives

Bajaj Pulsar RS200

Bajaj Pulsar RS200

1.71 Lakhs
Apache RTR 200 4VvsPulsar RS200
Bajaj Pulsar NS200

Bajaj Pulsar NS200

1.32 Lakhs
Apache RTR 200 4VvsPulsar NS200
Honda Hornet 2.0

Honda Hornet 2.0

1.45 Lakhs
+1
Apache RTR 200 4VvsHornet 2.0
Yamaha FZ-S Fi

Yamaha FZ-S Fi

1.3 - 1.39 Lakhs
+3
Apache RTR 200 4VvsFZ-S Fi
Yamaha FZ-X

Yamaha FZ-X

1.2 - 1.3 Lakhs
Apache RTR 200 4VvsFZ-X
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.73 - 1.98 Lakhs
+7
Apache RTR 200 4VvsR15 V4

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Pulsar RS200 Price in Delhi

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