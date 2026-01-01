|Engine
|197.75 cc
The Apache RTR 200 4V 2Ch R Mode, is listed at ₹1.72 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Apache RTR 200 4V offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Apache RTR 200 4V 2Ch R Mode is available in 1 colour option: Glossy Black.
The Apache RTR 200 4V 2Ch R Mode is powered by a 197.75 cc engine.
In the Apache RTR 200 4V's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 priced ₹1.32 Lakhs or the Bajaj Pulsar RS200 priced ₹1.71 Lakhs.
The Apache RTR 200 4V 2Ch R Mode has Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, Display and Projector Headlights.