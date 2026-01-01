hamburger icon
1.71 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Key Specs
Engine197.75 cc
View all Apache RTR 200 4V specs and features

Apache RTR 200 4V TFT

Apache RTR 200 4V TFT Prices

The Apache RTR 200 4V TFT, is listed at ₹1.71 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Apache RTR 200 4V TFT Mileage

All variants of the Apache RTR 200 4V offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Apache RTR 200 4V TFT Colours

The Apache RTR 200 4V TFT is available in 1 colour option: Glossy Black.

Apache RTR 200 4V TFT Engine and Transmission

The Apache RTR 200 4V TFT is powered by a 197.75 cc engine.

Apache RTR 200 4V TFT vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Apache RTR 200 4V's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 priced ₹1.32 Lakhs or the Bajaj Pulsar RS200 priced ₹1.71 Lakhs.

Apache RTR 200 4V TFT Specs & Features

The Apache RTR 200 4V TFT has Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port, Display and Projector Headlights.

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V TFT Price

Apache RTR 200 4V TFT

₹1.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,46,790
RTO
11,743
Insurance
12,172
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,70,705
EMI@3,669/mo
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V TFT Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
12 L
Length
2020 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Wheelbase
1353 mm
Height
1050 mm
Kerb Weight
151 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm
Width
820 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
270 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17 Rear :-130/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
127 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
20.82 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm
Max Torque
17.25 Nm @ 7250 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
197.75 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
SI, 4 stroke, Oil cooled, SOHC, Fuel Injection
Clutch
Wet Multi Plate Slipper Clutch With 5 Plate, Adjustable with 3 step position
Cooling System
Air Cooled & Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
66 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Mono Shock
Front Suspension
Upside down suspension with 37D

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Rain,Sports,Urban
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Maximum Speed - Urban/Rain Mode - 105 kmph, Maximum Torque Urban/Rain Mode - 16.51 Nm @ 5750 rpm, Maximum Power Urban/Rain Mode - 17.3 PS @ 7800 rpm, TVS SmartXonnect, Crash Alert, Idle Speed - 1550 ± 200 rpm, Air Cleaner Type - Viscous Paper Filter, DOT 3/4 brake fluid
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 6 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Projector Headlights
Yes
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V TFT EMI
EMI3,302 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,53,634
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,53,634
Interest Amount
44,498
Payable Amount
1,98,132

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V other Variants

Apache RTR 200 4V USD

₹1.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,41,990
RTO
11,359
Insurance
12,076
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,65,425
EMI@3,556/mo
Apache RTR 200 4V 2Ch R Mode

₹1.72 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,48,620
RTO
11,889
Insurance
11,189
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,71,698
EMI@3,690/mo
Apache RTR 200 4V Limited Edition

₹1.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,49,590
RTO
11,967
Insurance
12,228
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,73,785
EMI@3,735/mo
view all specs and features

