Apache RTR 200 4V [2025]
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2025] Front Left View
1/14
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2025] Front Right View
2/14
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2025] Right View
3/14
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2025] Disc View
4/14
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2025] Engine View
5/14
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2025] Front Tyre View
6/14

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2025] Specifications

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2025] starting price is Rs. 1,53,990 in India. TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2025] is available in 1 variant and Powered by a 197.75 cc engine. TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2025] mileage is 41.9 kmpl.
1.54 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2025] Specs

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2025] comes with 197.75 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Apache RTR 200 4V [2025] starts at Rs. 1.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model,

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2025] Specifications and Features

STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
127 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
20.8 PS @ 9000 rpm
Clutch
Slipper And Adjustable Clutch
Max Torque
17.25 Nm @ 7250 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Starting
Self Start Only
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
197.75 cc
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
37mm Upside Down (USD)

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Rain,Sports,Urban
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Ride Modes - Urban | Sport | Rain, Voice Assist
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2025] Alternatives

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

1.49 LakhsEx-Showroom
Apache RTR 200 4V Specs
Bajaj Pulsar NS200

Bajaj Pulsar NS200

1.6 LakhsEx-Showroom
Pulsar NS200 Specs
UPCOMING
KTM 125 Duke 2025

KTM 125 Duke 2025

1.75 - 1.8 LakhsEx-Showroom
Honda Hornet 2.0

Honda Hornet 2.0

1.43 - 1.57 LakhsEx-Showroom
Hornet 2.0 Specs
Bajaj Pulsar N250

Bajaj Pulsar N250

1.53 LakhsEx-Showroom
Pulsar N250 Specs
Bajaj Pulsar NS160

Bajaj Pulsar NS160

1.49 LakhsEx-Showroom
Pulsar NS160 Specs

TVS News

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2025] Variants & Price List

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2025] price starts at ₹ 1.54 Lakhs .

1.54 Lakhs*
197.75 cc
20.8 PS
Popular TVS Bikes

