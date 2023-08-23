TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2025] starting price is Rs. 1,53,990 in India.
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2025] is available in 1 variant and
Powered by a 197.75 cc engine.
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2025] mileage is 41.9 kmpl.
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2025] comes with 197.75 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Apache RTR 200 4V [2025] starts at Rs. 1.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2025] sits in the Sports Bikes segment in the Indian market....Read MoreRead Less
TVSApache RTR 200 4V [2025] Specifications and Features