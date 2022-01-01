Suzuki Gixxer 250 on road price in Cuddalore starts from Rs. 1.95 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Suzuki Gixxer 250 on road price in Cuddalore starts from Rs. 1.95 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Suzuki Gixxer 250 dealers and showrooms in Cuddalore for best offers. Suzuki Gixxer 250 on road price breakup in Cuddalore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Suzuki Gixxer 250 BS6 ₹ 1.95 Lakhs