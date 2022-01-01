Suzuki Gixxer 250 on road price in Tindivanam starts from Rs. 1.95 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Suzuki Gixxer 250 on road price in Tindivanam starts from Rs. 1.95 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Suzuki Gixxer 250 dealers and showrooms in Tindivanam for best offers. Suzuki Gixxer 250 on road price breakup in Tindivanam includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Suzuki Gixxer 250 BS6 ₹ 1.95 Lakhs