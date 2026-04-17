The Ultra STD, is priced at ₹2.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Ultra STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Ultra STD is available in 1 colour option: Orange.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Ultra STD include the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.11 Lakhs - 1.62 Lakhs and the Ather Energy Rizta priced between ₹76 Thousands - 1.61 Lakhs.
The Ultra STD has Low Battery Indicator, Geo Fencing, OTA Battery Updates and Charging at Home.