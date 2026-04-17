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Simple Energy Ultra Front Right View
1/7
Simple Energy Ultra Headlight View
2/7
Simple Energy Ultra Model Name View
3/7
Simple Energy Ultra Front Tyre View
4/7
Simple Energy Ultra Rear Disc Break View
5/7
Simple Energy Ultra Handle Bar View
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Simple Energy Ultra STD

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2.42 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Ultra STD

Ultra STD Prices

The Ultra STD, is priced at ₹2.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Ultra STD Range

The Ultra STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Ultra STD Colours

The Ultra STD is available in 1 colour option: Orange.

Ultra STD Battery & Range

Ultra STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Ultra STD include the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.11 Lakhs - 1.62 Lakhs and the Ather Energy Rizta priced between ₹76 Thousands - 1.61 Lakhs.

Ultra STD Specs & Features

The Ultra STD has Low Battery Indicator, Geo Fencing, OTA Battery Updates and Charging at Home.

Simple Energy Ultra STD Price

Ultra STD

₹2.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
2,34,999
Insurance
6,571
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,41,570
EMI@5,192/mo
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Simple Energy Ultra STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
200 mm
Tyre Size
Front :- 90/90-12 Rear :-90/90-12
Rear Brake Diameter
190 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

0-40 Kmph (sec)
2.77s
Range
400 km
Max Speed
115 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
8.8 kW
Fuel Type
Electric

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Capacity
6.5 Kwh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
OTA Battery Updates
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Eco X, Eco, Ride, Air
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Riding modes - Eco X | Eco | Ride | Air | Sonic | Sonic X, Google Map, Parking Mode, Fall Detection, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
Geo Fencing
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Display
7" TFT Touch Screen

Charging

Charging at Charging Station
Yes
Charging Time(0-80%)
8 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging at Home
Yes
Simple Energy Ultra STD EMI
EMI4,673 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
2,17,412
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
2,17,412
Interest Amount
62,970
Payable Amount
2,80,382

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