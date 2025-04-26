Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 on road price in Wai starts from Rs. 2.66 Lakhs. The on road price for Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 top variant goes up to Rs. 2.70 Lakhs in Wai. The lowest price model is Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Single Tone and the most priced model is Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Dual Tone. Visit your nearest Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 dealers and showrooms in Wai for best offers. Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 on road price breakup in Wai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is mainly compared to Royal Enfield Meteor 350 which starts at Rs. 2.06 Lakhs in Wai, Royal Enfield Classic 350 which starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs in Wai and Harley-Davidson X 350 starting at Rs. 2.5 Lakhs in Wai.