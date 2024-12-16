What is the on-road price of Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 in Sultanpur? The on-road price of Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Dual Tone in Sultanpur is Rs. 2.70 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 in Sultanpur? The RTO charges for Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Dual Tone in Sultanpur amount to Rs. 19,040, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 in Sultanpur? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 in Sultanpur is Rs. 5,402.