What is the on-road price of Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 in Sasaram? The on-road price of Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Dual Tone in Sasaram is Rs. 2.70 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 in Sasaram? The RTO charges for Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Dual Tone in Sasaram amount to Rs. 19,040, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 in Sasaram? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 in Sasaram is Rs. 5,402.