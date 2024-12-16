What is the on-road price of Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 in Nandurbar? The on-road price of Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Dual Tone in Nandurbar is Rs. 2.70 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 in Nandurbar? The RTO charges for Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Dual Tone in Nandurbar amount to Rs. 19,040, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 in Nandurbar? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 in Nandurbar is Rs. 5,402.