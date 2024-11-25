Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 on road price in Hoskote starts from Rs. 2.66 Lakhs. The on road price for Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 top variant goes up to Rs. 2.70 Lakhs in Hoskote. Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 on road price in Hoskote starts from Rs. 2.66 Lakhs. The on road price for Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 top variant goes up to Rs. 2.70 Lakhs in Hoskote. The lowest price model is Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Single Tone and the most priced model is Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Dual Tone. Visit your nearest Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 dealers and showrooms in Hoskote for best offers. Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 on road price breakup in Hoskote includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is mainly compared to Hero Mavrick 440 which starts at Rs. 1.99 Lakhs in Hoskote, Triumph Scrambler 400 X which starts at Rs. 2.64 Lakhs in Hoskote and Triumph Bonneville 350 starting at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs in Hoskote. Variants On-Road Price Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Single Tone ₹ 2.66 Lakhs Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Dual Tone ₹ 2.70 Lakhs