What is the on-road price of Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 in Daman? The on-road price of Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Dual Tone in Daman is Rs. 2.70 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 in Daman? The RTO charges for Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Dual Tone in Daman amount to Rs. 19,040, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 in Daman? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 in Daman is Rs. 5,402.