Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 on road price in Baruipur starts from Rs. 2.66 Lakhs. The on road price for Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 top variant goes up to Rs. 2.70 Lakhs in Baruipur. Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 on road price in Baruipur starts from Rs. 2.66 Lakhs. The on road price for Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 top variant goes up to Rs. 2.70 Lakhs in Baruipur. The lowest price model is Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Single Tone and the most priced model is Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Dual Tone. Visit your nearest Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 dealers and showrooms in Baruipur for best offers. Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 on road price breakup in Baruipur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is mainly compared to QJ Motor SRC 500 which starts at Rs. 2.39 Lakhs in Baruipur, Triumph Speed 400 which starts at Rs. 2.4 Lakhs in Baruipur and Harley-Davidson 350 starting at Rs. 2.5 Lakhs in Baruipur. Variants On-Road Price Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Single Tone ₹ 2.66 Lakhs Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Dual Tone ₹ 2.70 Lakhs