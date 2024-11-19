What is the on-road price of Royal Enfield Classic 350 in Dungarpur? The on-road price of Royal Enfield Classic 350 Heritage Premium in Dungarpur is Rs. 2.47 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Royal Enfield Classic 350 in Dungarpur? The RTO charges for Royal Enfield Classic 350 Heritage Premium in Dungarpur amount to Rs. 30,585, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Royal Enfield Classic 350 in Dungarpur? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Royal Enfield Classic 350 in Dungarpur is Rs. 4,670.