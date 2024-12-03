What is the on-road price of Royal Enfield Bear 650 in Kasganj? The on-road price of Royal Enfield Bear 650 Two Four Nine in Kasganj is Rs. 4.13 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Royal Enfield Bear 650 in Kasganj? The RTO charges for Royal Enfield Bear 650 Two Four Nine in Kasganj amount to Rs. 30,220, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Royal Enfield Bear 650 in Kasganj? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Royal Enfield Bear 650 in Kasganj is Rs. 7,921.