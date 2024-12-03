What is the on-road price of Royal Enfield Bear 650 in Bijnor? The on-road price of Royal Enfield Bear 650 Golden Shadow in Bijnor is Rs. 4.04 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Royal Enfield Bear 650 in Bijnor? The RTO charges for Royal Enfield Bear 650 Golden Shadow in Bijnor amount to Rs. 29,580, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Royal Enfield Bear 650 in Bijnor? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Royal Enfield Bear 650 in Bijnor is Rs. 7,921.