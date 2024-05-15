X-CapePriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesMileageAlternativesVariantsEMINews
Moto Morini X-Cape Front Right View
View all Images

MOTO MORINI X-Cape

Launched in Oct 2022

₹5.99 - 6.49 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
X-Cape Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 649.0 cc

X-Cape: 649.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 24.37 kmpl

X-Cape: 23.92 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 57.81 ps

X-Cape: 60.8 ps

Speed

Category Average: 176.0 kmph

X-Cape: 175.0 kmph

Moto Morini X-Cape Latest Update

Latest News:

Moto Morini X-Cape 650 range gets price cut by ₹1.31 lakh. Check details
EICMA 2023: Moto Morini X-Cape 1200 and Milano 1200 makes global debut

Moto Morini X-Cape Price:

Moto Morini X-Cape is priced between Rs. 5.99 - 6.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Moto Morini X-Cape?

The Moto Morini X-Cape is available in 6 variants - Red Passion, Carrara White, Smoky Anthracite, X Smoky Anthracite, X Red Passion, X Carrara White.

What are the Moto Morini X-Cape colour options?

Moto Morini X-Cape comes in three colour options: Red Passion, Smoky Anthracite, Carrara White X.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Moto Morini X-Cape?

Moto Morini X-Cape comes in petrol engine options, comes with 649.0 cc engine, and features a Adventure Tourer Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Moto Morini X-Cape?

Moto Morini X-Cape rivals are CFMoto 650MT, Benelli TRK 502, Kawasaki Versys X 300, Honda NX500, CFMoto 650GT.

What is the mileage of Moto Morini X-Cape?

Moto Morini X-Cape comes with a mileage of 23.92 kmpl (Company claimed).

Moto Morini X-Cape Variants
Moto Morini X-Cape price starts at ₹ 5.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 6.49 Lakhs (Ex-showroom).
6 Variants Available
X-Cape Red Passion₹5.99 Lakhs*
649 cc
Seat Type: Split
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
Body Graphics
X-Cape Carrara White₹5.99 Lakhs*
649 cc
Seat Type: Split
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
Body Graphics
X-Cape Smoky Anthracite₹5.99 Lakhs*
649 cc
Seat Type: Split
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
Body Graphics
X-Cape X Smoky Anthracite₹6.49 Lakhs*
649 cc
Seat Type: Split
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
Body Graphics
X-Cape X Red Passion₹6.49 Lakhs*
649 cc
Seat Type: Split
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
Body Graphics
X-Cape X Carrara White₹6.49 Lakhs*
649 cc
Seat Type: Split
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
Body Graphics
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Moto Morini X-Cape Images

10 images
Moto Morini X-Cape Colours

Moto Morini X-Cape is available in the 3 Colours in India.

Red passion
Smoky anthracite
Carrara white x

Moto Morini X-Cape Specifications and Features

Max Power60.8 PS
Body TypeAdventure Tourer Bikes
Max Torque54 Nm
Mileage23.92 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Mobile ConnectivityBluetooth
HeadlightLED
Engine649.0 cc
Max Speed 175 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
Moto Morini X-Cape comparison with similar bikes

Moto Morini X-Cape
CFMoto 650MT
Benelli TRK 502
Honda NX500
CFMoto 650GT
₹5.99 Lakhs*
₹5.29 Lakhs*
₹6.2 Lakhs*
₹5.9 Lakhs*
₹5.59 Lakhs*
Power
60.8 PS
Power
70.70 PS
Power
47.5 PS
Power
47.5 PS
Power
62.54 PS
Torque
54 Nm
Torque
62 Nm
Torque
46 Nm
Torque
43 Nm
Torque
58.5 Nm
Engine
649 cc
Engine
649 cc
Engine
500 cc
Engine
471 cc
Engine
649.3 cc
Kerb Weight
215 kg
Kerb Weight
218 Kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
196 kg
Kerb Weight
226 Kg
Length
2200 mm
Length
2180 mm
Length
2220 mm
Length
2165 mm
Length
2100 mm
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
-
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes, Sports Tourer Bikes
Currently viewingX-Cape vs 650MTX-Cape vs TRK 502X-Cape vs NX500X-Cape vs 650GT
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Popular Moto Morini Bikes

Moto Morini X-Cape EMI

Select Variant:
Carrara White
649 cc | 60.8 PS @ 8250 rpm
₹ 5.99 Lakhs*
Carrara White
649 cc | 60.8 PS @ 8250 rpm
₹5.99 Lakhs*
Red Passion
649 cc | 60.8 PS @ 8250 rpm
₹5.99 Lakhs*
Smoky Anthracite
649 cc | 60.8 PS @ 8250 rpm
₹5.99 Lakhs*
X Smoky Anthracite
649 cc | 60.8 PS @ 8250 rpm
₹6.49 Lakhs*
X Red Passion
649 cc | 60.8 PS @ 8250 rpm
₹6.49 Lakhs*
X Carrara White
649 cc | 60.8 PS @ 8250 rpm
₹6.49 Lakhs*
EMI ₹10507.57/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

Explore Other Options

Adventure Tourer Bikes
Adventure Tourer Bikes Above 5 Lakhs
Upcoming Adventure Tourer Bikes
