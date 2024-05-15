Moto Morini X-Cape Variants

Moto Morini X-Cape price starts at ₹ 5.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 6.49 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Moto Morini X-Cape price starts at ₹ 5.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 6.49 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Moto Morini X-Cape comes in 6 variants. Moto Morini X-Cape's top variant is X Carrara White. Read MoreRead Less