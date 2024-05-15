Launched in Oct 2022
Category Average: 649.0 cc
X-Cape: 649.0 cc
Category Average: 24.37 kmpl
X-Cape: 23.92 kmpl
Category Average: 57.81 ps
X-Cape: 60.8 ps
Category Average: 176.0 kmph
X-Cape: 175.0 kmph
Moto Morini X-Cape is priced between Rs. 5.99 - 6.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
The Moto Morini X-Cape is available in 6 variants - Red Passion, Carrara White, Smoky Anthracite, X Smoky Anthracite, X Red Passion, X Carrara White.
Moto Morini X-Cape comes in three colour options: Red Passion, Smoky Anthracite, Carrara White X.
Moto Morini X-Cape comes in petrol engine options, comes with 649.0 cc engine, and features a Adventure Tourer Bikes body type.
Moto Morini X-Cape rivals are CFMoto 650MT, Benelli TRK 502, Kawasaki Versys X 300, Honda NX500, CFMoto 650GT.
Moto Morini X-Cape comes with a mileage of 23.92 kmpl (Company claimed).
|Max Power
|60.8 PS
|Body Type
|Adventure Tourer Bikes
|Max Torque
|54 Nm
|Mileage
|23.92 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mobile Connectivity
|Bluetooth
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|649.0 cc
|Max Speed
|175 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
Moto Morini X-Cape
₹5.99 Lakhs*
₹5.29 Lakhs*
₹6.2 Lakhs*
₹5.9 Lakhs*
₹5.59 Lakhs*
Power
60.8 PS
Power
70.70 PS
Power
47.5 PS
Power
47.5 PS
Power
62.54 PS
Torque
54 Nm
Torque
62 Nm
Torque
46 Nm
Torque
43 Nm
Torque
58.5 Nm
Engine
649 cc
Engine
649 cc
Engine
500 cc
Engine
471 cc
Engine
649.3 cc
Kerb Weight
215 kg
Kerb Weight
218 Kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
196 kg
Kerb Weight
226 Kg
Length
2200 mm
Length
2180 mm
Length
2220 mm
Length
2165 mm
Length
2100 mm
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
-
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes, Sports Tourer Bikes
