What is the on-road price of KTM 65 SX in Sivakasi? The on-road price of KTM 65 SX STD in Sivakasi is Rs. 6.06 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for KTM 65 SX in Sivakasi? The RTO charges for KTM 65 SX STD in Sivakasi amount to Rs. 43,760, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for KTM 65 SX in Sivakasi? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for KTM 65 SX in Sivakasi is Rs. 12,295.