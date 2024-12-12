What is the on-road price of KTM 65 SX in Saharsa? The on-road price of KTM 65 SX STD in Saharsa is Rs. 6.06 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for KTM 65 SX in Saharsa? The RTO charges for KTM 65 SX STD in Saharsa amount to Rs. 43,760, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for KTM 65 SX in Saharsa? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for KTM 65 SX in Saharsa is Rs. 12,295.