What is the on-road price of KTM 65 SX in Ongole? The on-road price of KTM 65 SX STD in Ongole is Rs. 6.06 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for KTM 65 SX in Ongole? The RTO charges for KTM 65 SX STD in Ongole amount to Rs. 43,760, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for KTM 65 SX in Ongole? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for KTM 65 SX in Ongole is Rs. 12,295.