KTM 65 SX on road price in Mandi starts from Rs. 6.06 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
KTM 65 SX on road price in Mandi starts from Rs. 6.06 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
KTM 65 SX dealers and showrooms in Mandi for best offers.
KTM 65 SX on road price breakup in Mandi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the KTM 65 SX is mainly compared to KTM 50 SX which starts at Rs. 4.75 Lakhs in Mandi, Kawasaki KX112 which starts at Rs. 4.88 Lakhs in Mandi and Kawasaki KLX230RS starting at Rs. 5.21 Lakhs in Mandi.
Variants On-Road Price KTM 65 SX STD ₹ 6.06 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price